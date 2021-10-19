Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP

‘A dangerous time’: Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides

District attorneys refuse to prosecute some GOP-led laws

Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe

Alex Murdaugh asks to leave jail after 5 days behind bars

Powell’s age and cancer bout left him vulnerable to COVID

Data shows ship crossed over oil pipeline that ruptured

LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam

Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death

Cities seek to loosen rules on spending federal pandemic aid

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

When it comes to supply chain risks, agencies need to know when to hold ‘em, know when to fold ‘em

Temporary, seasonal employees would become eligible for FEDVIP under new OPM policy

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up