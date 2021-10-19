Texas lawmakers pass new congressional maps bolstering GOP
‘A dangerous time’: Portland, Oregon, sees record homicides
District attorneys refuse to prosecute some GOP-led laws
Jan. 6 panel plans contempt vote as Trump sues over probe
Alex Murdaugh asks to leave jail after 5 days behind bars
Powell’s age and cancer bout left him vulnerable to COVID
Data shows ship crossed over oil pipeline that ruptured
LA County wants Vanessa Bryant to undergo psychiatric exam
Jury selection begins in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
Cities seek to loosen rules on spending federal pandemic aid
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.