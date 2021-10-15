AP Top U.S. News at 1:03 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection Nursing schools see applications rise,…

Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection Nursing schools see applications rise, despite COVID burnout ‘Soul-consuming’: Victim’s family reflects on Durst case Southern Baptist leader resigns amid abuse review division Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster Hearing set abruptly in 2018 Florida school massacre case Coast Guard: Wreck found in Atlantic is storied cutter Bear Miami commissioners vote to end police chief’s stormy tenure Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.