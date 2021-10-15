Coronavirus News: Frustrations over DC school reopening | When will Montgomery Co. end mask mandate? | Loudoun Co. adds remote learning days | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 1:03 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 15, 2021, 12:00 AM

Court again lets Texas continue banning most abortions

Bill Clinton in hospital for non-COVID-related infection

Nursing schools see applications rise, despite COVID burnout

‘Soul-consuming’: Victim’s family reflects on Durst case

Southern Baptist leader resigns amid abuse review division

Murdaugh charged with taking insurance money in maid’s death

FDA panel endorses lower-dose Moderna COVID shot for booster

Hearing set abruptly in 2018 Florida school massacre case

Coast Guard: Wreck found in Atlantic is storied cutter Bear

Miami commissioners vote to end police chief’s stormy tenure

