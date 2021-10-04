Coronavirus News: Leesburg OKs vaccine mandate | How COVID prompted new nonprofit | COVID-19 vaccines for kids in Montgomery Co. | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » National News » 4 charged in death…

4 charged in death of man at Detroit-area mall in 2014

The Associated Press

October 13, 2021, 1:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Four people were charged Wednesday with involuntary manslaughter, nearly eight years after the death of a Black man who was pinned to the floor by security guards at a Detroit-area shopping mall.

The Michigan attorney general’s office reopened the case in 2020.

McKenzie Cochran, 25, struggled with guards and was hit with pepper spray at Northland Mall in Southfield in 2014. Authorities said the man died of compression asphyxiation.

Witnesses said Cochran could be heard saying, “I’m not resisting — I can’t breathe.”

The Oakland County prosecutor at that time said the guards were poorly trained but had no intent to harm Cochran. Jessica Cooper said she had consulted experts, including the U.S. Justice Department, and declined to file charges.

The four men were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Attorney General Dana Nessel said she would discuss the case at a news conference Thursday.

The mall closed in 2015.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD’s Arrington tells court her suspension is 'baseless,' wants her name cleared

IPPS-A-connected talent management initiatives still on track despite delay

JAIC thinks AI might solve DoD's struggles with contract writing systems

USPS employee satisfaction falls behind competitors, IG analysis finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up