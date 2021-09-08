9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
Home » National News » Yellen warns US may…

Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 10:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning Congress that she will run out of maneuvering room to prevent the U.S. from broaching the government’s borrowing limit in October.

In a letter to congressional leaders on Wednesday, Yellen said that she still could not provide a specific date for when she will no longer be unable to keep the government funded absent action by Congress to raise the debt limit.

“Based on our best and most recent information, the most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October,” Yellen wrote.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

No post-vaccination time limit for federal employees under administration's policy -- at least not yet

White House pitches billions in supplemental funding for upcoming continuing resolution

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up