Workers at call centers with federal contract win higher pay

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 8:36 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Federal contract workers at call centers in nine states, including Mississippi, won pay increases that bring the minimum wage for all of its workers above $15 per hour.

The Communications Workers of America, in a news release Tuesday, said the wage increase comes after Maximus workers rallied for the company to immediately implement President Joe Biden’s executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors to $15 per hour, which is set to go into effect next year.

Workers haven’t elected the CWA to represent them, although some of the workers would like to join the union.

