Woman’s conviction upheld in Oklahoma officer’s slaying

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 8:48 AM

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The second-degree murder conviction and 25-year prison sentence of a woman in connection with the fatal shooting of an Oklahoma police officer has been upheld by the state Court of Criminal Appeals.

Arguments by Brooklyn Williams, 27, of insufficient evidence, improper jury instructions and that her statements to police should have been suppressed were rejected Thursday by the court.

Williams’ attorney did not immediately return a phone call Friday seeking comment.

Williams was driving a car carrying Byron James Shepard on March 26, 2017, when Tecumseh police Officer Justin Terney stopped her for a traffic violation.

Shepard gave Terney a false name, then ran when Terney learned of an arrest warrant against him and the two eventually shot each other.

Terney died the next day while Shepard survived. He has since been convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death.

Prosecutors say Williams failed to tell Terney what Shepard’s true name is, that he was wanted and potentially violent.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

