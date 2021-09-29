Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Woman accused of trying…

Woman accused of trying to help suspect in deputy’s death

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 11:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CALLAHAN, Fla. (AP) — A woman is accused of trying to help a man suspected in the fatal shooting a Florida sheriff’s deputy get away.

Breiana Tole, 27, drove to Callahan, which is north of Jacksonville, on Tuesday to help Patrick McDowell escape, according to Nassau County Sheriff’s officials. But a team of law enforcement officers captured McDowell, 35, at a ball park, and used the handcuffs of Deputy Joshua Moyers while taking him into custody.

Moyers was shot in the face and back early Friday when he pulled over a vehicle driven by McDowell, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a news conference Tuesday. Moyers died Sunday as a massive manhunt for McDowell was underway.

A judge on Wednesday morning set a $1 millon bond for Tole, who is charged with accessory after the fact in the deputy’s killing.

“The defendant in this particular case, knowing full well that Mr. McDowell was wanted for the murder of a law enforcement officer, and who had been in communication with Mr. McDowell while he was fleeing law enforcement in Nassau County, yesterday drove to Nassau County with the intent to assist and aid Mr. McDowell with his escape and avoiding apprehension,” prosecutors told the judge Wednesday.

McDowell is also accused of shooting a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K-9 on Friday, the sheriff said.

McDowell was taken to the hospital after his arrest Tuesday. The sheriff said McDowell had been shot by officers several nights earlier as they chased him through the woods. McDowell had reached out to people to help him because of injuries to his leg, the sheriff said.

While McDowell did not appear in court Wednesday, a judge set no bond in his case.

The sheriff said more people who tried to help McDowell may be arrested.

Records did not indicate the names of lawyers who could speak on behalf of McDowell or Tole.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Standardizing the playbook for responding to cyber vulnerabilities, incidents

Questions persist about federal vaccine mandate for employees

Training marketplace for federal financial management employees to be in place by early 2022

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up