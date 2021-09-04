CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman for ‘Today,’ dies at 87

September 4, 2021, 4:42 PM

Willard Scott, former longtime weatherman for “Today,” has died, according to the NBC show. He was 87.

This story is developing

