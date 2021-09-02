WASHINGTON (AP) — US jobless claims drop to 340,000, a pandemic low, evidence of strength for a rebounding economy.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
September 2, 2021, 8:31 AM
