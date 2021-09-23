Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart…

Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart set for Black entrepreneurship event

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyra Banks, Kevin Hart and Shaquille O’Neal are among the celebrities taking part in a live-streamed special intended to boost Black-owned businesses and entrepreneurship.

Daymond John of TV’s “Shark Tank” will host “Black Entrepreneurs Day” from New York City’s Apollo Theater on Oct. 14 (7 p.m. EDT). It will be available through John’s Facebook page and across Facebook channels.

The goal is to “learn about how to persevere in business through insightful conversations and stories that celebrate our successes while confronting our failures,” John, founder of the apparel company FUBU, said in a statement.

Other participants include Michael Strahan, Marcus Samuelsson, Rev Run, Janice Bryant Howroyd and Khalid, who is scheduled to perform.

Black entrepreneurs and small business owners nationwide are eligible to seek a share of the more than $200,000 contributed by the event’s corporate sponsors.

The application window for about eight NAACP-administered grants is open through Sept. 28 at BlackEntrepreneursDay.com, with recipients to be announced during the event.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

HUD rolls out AI risk management platform to fight fraud in grant spending

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up