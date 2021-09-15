Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
SpaceX launches four amateurs on a private flight to circle Earth for three days.

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 8:03 PM

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launches four amateurs on a private flight to circle Earth for three days.

