Coronavirus News: Who's getting coronavirus in Montgomery Co.? | Future of rapid testing | DC clarifies student quarantine guidance | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » South Dakota woman sentenced…

South Dakota woman sentenced in starvation death of toddler

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 7:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota woman accused in the July 2019 starvation death of a 3-year-old girl was sentenced Wednesday to 75 years in prison.

Renae Fayant, 27, and Robert Price, Jr., 29, both of Brookings, are accused in the death of Fayant’s niece. The two adults were the child’s caregivers for two years, authorities said.

An autopsy showed the toddler died of dehydration and malnourishment. Investigators say the girl was confined to a small area of the home where they also found feces.

Fayant pleaded guilty in July to first-degree manslaughter. Price pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a jury trial next month.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

Emerging tech brings different results to Labor, Army, USCIS

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up