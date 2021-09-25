Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Sheriff: Florida deputy not…

Sheriff: Florida deputy not going to survive shooting

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 8:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A North Florida sheriff’s deputy who was recently shot twice during a traffic stop is not going to survive his injuries, authorities announced Saturday.

Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said doctors at UF Health Jacksonville did their best to save Deputy Joshua Moyers, 29, but “there was just nothing they could do for Josh.”

Leeper said the deputy’s family decided that Moyers’ organs should be donated, so medical personnel are keeping him alive until the hospital can find matches for the organs, news outlets reported.

Moyers was shot in the face and in the back early Friday morning in Callahan, just north of Jacksonville, after pulling over Patrick McDowell, 35, Leeper said. Authorities later determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Investigators are searching for McDowell and have warned the public that he is likely armed and dangerous.

Investigators found a flashlight and a hat they think belong to McDowell. They previously found a gun that they believe was used to shoot a police dog during the search on Friday, The Florida Times-Union reported.

The search for McDowell includes 300 investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies in the state, the newspaper said.

Police organizations including the Fraternal Order of Police and the Florida Sheriff’s Association are offering up to $25,000 for information leading to the McDowell’s arrest.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up