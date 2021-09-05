CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Police: Suspect in full…

Police: Suspect in full body armor taken into custody after killing 4 in Florida

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 12:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Police: Suspect in full body armor taken into custody after killing 4 in Florida.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up