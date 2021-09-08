Police investigate after crew find body in crashed car

A person was found dead with a car that crashed in a wooded area, but Delaware State Police say it’s not clear when that crash happened.

Police say an excavating crew working near the intersection of state Route 48 and Hercules Road in the Wilmington area on Wednesday morning found a wrecked Mercedes CLA in a wooded area.

Responding troopers determined that the driver failed to negotiate a curve on state Route 48 and went off the southern side of the road and into a heavily wooded area.

The car eventually hit a creek embankment and overturned. Police say the driver was found dead with the car and hasn’t been identified.

The body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for a forensic analysis.

