Pennsylvania man killed in crash on I-95 in Delaware

Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95.

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95.

The crash happened early Monday as a northbound Toyota Camry entered a slight curve and drifted onto the left shoulder.

The car sideswiped a concrete barrier and traveled out of control before stopping in the middle of the roadway.

A Honda Civic hit the Toyota and the guardrail on the right shoulder. Minutes later, a tractor trailer struck the rear of the Toyota, sending it onto the right shoulder.

Police say the Toyota’s driver and passenger, both 27-year-old men from Philadelphia, were taken to a hospital. The driver was admitted with injuries and the passenger died.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.