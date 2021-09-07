9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » National News » Pennsylvania man killed in…

Pennsylvania man killed in crash on I-95 in Delaware

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 2:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95.

The crash happened early Monday as a northbound Toyota Camry entered a slight curve and drifted onto the left shoulder.

The car sideswiped a concrete barrier and traveled out of control before stopping in the middle of the roadway.

A Honda Civic hit the Toyota and the guardrail on the right shoulder. Minutes later, a tractor trailer struck the rear of the Toyota, sending it onto the right shoulder.

Police say the Toyota’s driver and passenger, both 27-year-old men from Philadelphia, were taken to a hospital. The driver was admitted with injuries and the passenger died.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Research shows NIST, ISO supply chain standards have up to 89% overlap of risk controls

Insider threat initiative highlights 'workplace culture' on program's 10-year anniversary

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up