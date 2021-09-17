Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » October trial postponed for…

October trial postponed for 5 men in Michigan governor plot

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 12:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge on Friday said he would postpone the Oct. 12 trial of five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

A new date wasn’t immediately set, but U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker suggested the trial might get pushed to February or March. Defense lawyers said they needed more time to pore over evidence shared by federal prosecutors, especially the undercover work of FBI agents and informants.

“I trust the judgment of these five lawyers,” Jonker said.

The delay means the trial, and subsequent sentencing hearings if there are convictions, would occur while Whitmer, a Democrat, is seeking reelection in 2022.

The five men have been in custody for nearly a year.

The government said the men were upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. He’s expected to be a major witness for the government at trial.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up