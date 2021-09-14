In a story published April 22, 2021, about a man pleading guilty in the fatal shootings of a family, The…

In a story published April 22, 2021, about a man pleading guilty in the fatal shootings of a family, The Associated Press erroneously reported that his child was one of the three children found unharmed at the scenes of the slayings. Authorities said that child was staying with the man’s family the night of the killings and was not among the three found at the scenes.

