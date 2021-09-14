Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Correction: Ohio Family Killed story

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 6:24 PM

In a story published April 22, 2021, about a man pleading guilty in the fatal shootings of a family, The Associated Press erroneously reported that his child was one of the three children found unharmed at the scenes of the slayings. Authorities said that child was staying with the man’s family the night of the killings and was not among the three found at the scenes.

