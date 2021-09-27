Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?': A local hospital amid Delta | Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Man convicted in 1999 ranger killing dies in Oregon prison

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 9:17 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A 75-year-old man has died in hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary while serving a life sentence without parole for the kidnapping and shooting of two Oregon park rangers in 1999.

Corrections officials did not specify Larry Cole’s cause of death.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Monday that Cole had been convicted in 2001 for kidnapping and shooting the two rangers, Danny Blumenthal and John Kerwin.

Blumenthal died of his injuries; Kerwin survived.

Cole had told the jury he was framed.

Cole had also served a decade in prison in the ‘70s and ’80s for kidnapping a Virginia real estate agent.

