Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Kidney from fallen Missouri…

Kidney from fallen Missouri officer goes to another cop

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Even after his death, a Missouri police officer has helped a fellow officer in a time of need.

Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, 22, graduated from the police academy just two months ago and was fatally shot by a suspect on Wednesday. The suspect also died in the shootout.

Madrid-Evans was an organ donor and Springfield Officer Mark Priebe needed a new kidney. Priebe was paralyzed after being intentionally struck by a vehicle in June 2020. His kidneys began to fail in June and he began dialysis in July.

Priebe’s family learned on Friday that they were a match, and the transplant was performed Saturday in St. Louis.

Priebe said he is “forever grateful” to Madrid-Evans, though he noted that it is difficult to comprehend “why I am allowed to continue to live, and this young, brand new officer had to pay the ultimate sacrifice. I hope that I can honor him and his family by the way I live my life.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Bureau of the Fiscal Service seeks to issue nearly all payments electronically by 2030

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up