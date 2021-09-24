Judge won’t order hospital to give ivermectin to patient

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to order a hospital to administer the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to a man who is seriously ill with COVID-19.
The judge said in a ruling issued Friday that patients do not have a right to a particular medical treatment.
She also said a health care provider’s duty to treat is bound by that provider’s standard of care.
The ruling came in a lawsuit filed last week against Christiana Care Health Services by Mary Ellen DeMarco.
Her husband, David, is intubated and on ventilator support at Wilmington Hospital.
