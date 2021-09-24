Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Judge won’t order hospital to give ivermectin to patient

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 3:39 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to order a hospital to administer the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin to a man who is seriously ill with COVID-19.

The judge said in a ruling issued Friday that patients do not have a right to a particular medical treatment.

She also said a health care provider’s duty to treat is bound by that provider’s standard of care.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed last week against Christiana Care Health Services by Mary Ellen DeMarco.

Her husband, David, is intubated and on ventilator support at Wilmington Hospital.

