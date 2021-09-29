Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship that controls her life and money

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 6:20 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge suspends Britney Spears’ father from conservatorship that controls her life and money.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

