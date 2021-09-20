Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Judge sets March trial for 5 men in Michigan governor plot

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 8:22 PM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge set a March 8 trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker set the new date Monday after defense lawyers seeking more time to prepare asked him to postpone an October trial. Federal prosecutors didn’t object last week.

The government said the five men were upset over coronavirus restrictions when they conspired to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, even scouting her second home in northern Michigan. They’ve pleaded not guilty and claim to be victims of entrapment.

The five have been in custody for nearly a year.

A sixth man, Ty Garbin, pleaded guilty and was recently sentenced to slightly more than six years in prison. He’s expected to be a major witness for the government at trial.

