9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
Home » National News » Judge refines evidence for…

Judge refines evidence for trial of airman accused of murder

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 9:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona judge has wrapped up a two-day hearing to refine the evidence in an upcoming trial for a U.S. Air Force airman charged in the death of a Mennonite woman.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols ruled Friday that text messages exchanged between the defendant, Mark Gooch, and his brothers can be introduced as evidence.

The prosecution says the exchanges show Gooch had disdain for the Mennonite community.

Gooch’s attorney says they were boisterous banter among siblings.

Gooch faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in last year’s death of Sasha Krause.

The three-week trial starts Sept. 21.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up