Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Iran's president, criticizing US,…

Iran’s president, criticizing US, likens sanctions to ‘war’

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 2:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s new president slammed U.S. sanctions imposed on his nation as a mechanism of war Tuesday, packing a full slate of direct criticism of the United States into his first U.N. address as head of state.

“Sanctions are the U.S.’ new way of war with the nations of the world,” President Ebrahim Raisi said. Although some 100 heads of state and government are attending the U.N. General Assembly leaders’ meeting in New York this week, Raisi delivered his remarks from Tehran remotely as some have also chosen to do.

Raisi, who was sworn in last month after an election, is a conservative cleric and former judiciary chief who is close to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He used his time before world leaders to slam the United States and espouse Iran’s Islamic political identity.

“What is seen in our region today proves that not only the hegemonist and the idea of hegemony, but also the project of imposing Westernized identity have failed miserably,” Raisi said.

“Today, the U.S. does not get to exit Iraq and Afghanistan but is expelled,” he added. The U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan and has largely withdrawn from Iraq.

“Today, the world doesn’t care about “America First” or “America is Back”,” he said, referring to the slogans used by Republican U.S. President Donald Trump and his successor, Democratic President Joe Biden.

Raisi has promised to engage with the United States but has also has struck a hard-line stance, ruling out negotiations aimed at limiting Iranian missile development and support for regional militias — something the Biden administration wants to address.

Biden has made clear his desire to find a path to salvage the nuclear accord with Iran, that was negotiated by the Obama administration. Still, indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran have stalled and Washington continues to maintain crippling sanctions on the country.

“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon,” Biden said in his own U.N. speech, delivered in person earlier Tuesday.

___

Dubai-based Associated Press journalist Aya Batrawy covers Saudi Arabia. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/ayaelb

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | World News

Continuing resolution would keep agencies running through Dec. 3

National Secure Data Service takes shape as advisory committee drafts report to OMB

Pentagon eyes allied Defense Production Act expansion to shore up critical supply chains

Cloud Exchange: USPTO expands bandwidth through NOAA ‘N-Wave’ network

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up