Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Hurricane Sam swirling over…

Hurricane Sam swirling over Atlantic with Category 4 winds

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 6:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam strengthened again to a powerful Category 4 storm on Tuesday, centered well offshore in the Atlantic Ocean but still capable of sending dangerous swells and rip currents later this week to the Bahamas, Bermuda and eventually the northeastern U.S. coast.

Sam is located about 610 miles (980 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 9 mph (14 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in a morning advisory. Hurricane-force winds were extending outward 40 miles (65 kilometers) from its center.

Its maximum sustained winds rose again to 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. No coastal watches or warnings were in effect, and forecasters expected it to remain a major hurricane through late this week as it turns northward on a track that would keep its center well offshore.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Agencies adding more resources -- and people -- to power DEIA initiatives

DoD temporarily raising housing subsidies for some troops as markets continue to climb

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

GSA loses 3 technology execs; DHS, Air Force, FDA gain new ones

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up