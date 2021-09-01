Heavy rain prompts evacuation below Johnstown area dam

Emergency officials are rushing to evacuate about 3,000 people downstream from a dam near Johnstown after hours of heavy rains triggered plans to ensure safety of downstream residents.

Cambria County emergency management director and 911 center head Art Martynuska said Wednesday the water level at the Wilmore dam reached the height that required evacuation.

He says the nearby Hinckston Run Dam is also being monitored and may require evacuation.

Pennsylvanians are being drenched by downpours and bracing for high winds as the remnants of Hurricane Ida plow through the state, inundating creeks, streams and rivers.

