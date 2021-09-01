CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun County schools update | Get vaccinated in Maryland? Win a college scholarship | Vaccine mandates are hard sell | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Heavy rain prompts evacuation below Johnstown area dam

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 2:41 PM

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Emergency officials are rushing to evacuate about 3,000 people downstream from a dam near Johnstown after hours of heavy rains triggered plans to ensure safety of downstream residents.

Cambria County emergency management director and 911 center head Art Martynuska said Wednesday the water level at the Wilmore dam reached the height that required evacuation.

He says the nearby Hinckston Run Dam is also being monitored and may require evacuation.

Pennsylvanians are being drenched by downpours and bracing for high winds as the remnants of Hurricane Ida plow through the state, inundating creeks, streams and rivers.

