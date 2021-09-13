Coronavirus News: Children's National nearing capacity | Vaccine mandate for school staff in Prince William? | Prepare for COVID in schools | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » National News » Heavy rain and heat…

Heavy rain and heat bring out billions of mosquitoes in U.S.

CBS News

September 13, 2021, 8:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

▶ Watch Video: New book details the battle between man and mosquitoes

Sizzling temperatures and devastating storms in parts of the U.S. created a breeding ground for billions of pesky mosquitoes this summer.

“When temperatures are in the 90s and we have standing water, we’re going to have … billions of mosquitoes breeding,” Michael Raupp, an entomologist and a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland, said on “CBSN AM” on Monday. “There’s going to be a lot of biting going on.”

The remnants of hurricanes Henri and Ida dumped billions of gallons of water across multiple states. Raupp said standing water was “the perfect spot for mosquitoes to breed.”

Besides emptying birdbaths and turning over filled wheelbarrows, Raupp had another suggestion to cut down on potential mosquito hotspots. People with areas around their homes that don’t drain well after storms can buy environmentally safe larvicides that dissolve in puddles, Raupp said.

As for personal protection, Raupp said repellents containing DEET are the “gold standard” but there are alternatives that have the active ingredient picaridin, which became available in the U.S. in 2005, according to the National Pesticide Information Center. Raupp said people can also use botanically based insecticides or buy clothes pretreated with permethrin, which he said is a “very good” insect and tick repellent.

While this summer’s storms benefitted so-called inland floodwater mosquitoes, or Aedes vexans, in the Southeast and along the East Coast, Raupp said they aren’t known for spreading West Nile Virus, which is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The number of West Nile cases in the U.S. are low and concentrated in Western states, Raupp said. However, Culex mosquitoes, which do transmit the virus, aren’t limited to the Western U.S.

“In my backyard right now, I’ve got a lot of Culex mosquitoes that are biting me whenever I go out the backyard, so it’s not time to put our guard down,” Raupp said. “The mosquitoes are here.”

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up