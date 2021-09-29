Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts…

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts within national park

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 10:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is erupting.

Officials with the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed Wednesday that an eruption has begun in Kilauea’s Halemaumau crater at the volcano’s summit.

The eruption is not in an area with homes and is entirely contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The volcano’s alert level has been raised to “warning” and the aviation code changed to red.

Officials said earlier Wednesday that increased earthquake activity and ground swelling had been detected, and at that time raised the alert levels accordingly.

Kilauea had a major eruption in 2018 that destroyed scores of homes and displaced thousands of residents.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Military eating disorder advocates see win in 2022 NDAA

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

As federal contractors prepare for possible shutdown, impacts from the last one still loom large

Training marketplace for federal financial management employees to be in place by early 2022

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up