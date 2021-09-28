Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Former first daughter Barbara Bush gives birth to baby girl

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 1:35 PM

DALLAS (AP) — Former first daughter Barbara Bush has given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

Cora Georgia Coyne was born Monday in Maine, not far from the family’s Walker Point compound in Kennebunkport, former President George W. Bush said in a statement Tuesday.

He said he and former first lady Laura Bush were “delighted.”

“Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful,” he said.

Bush, 39, married screenwriter Craig Coyne at the Maine compound in October 2018. She is the co-founder of public health nonprofit Global Health Corps.

