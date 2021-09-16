Former firefighter gets 5 years for child porn

Federal prosecutors in Delaware say a former firefighter and union leader was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing child pornography.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Delaware say a former firefighter and union leader was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss announced that Joseph Leonetti Jr., a former Wilmington firefighter and union president, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography in April.

The News Journal reports that Assistant U.S. Attorney Graham Robinson says Leonetti had more than 500 cached images, with access to thousands more.

Prosecutors say Leonetti’s cellphone was seized in June 2020 and a review found videos and cached images of child pornography. Investigators also found that Leonetti had deleted evidence from his phone as enforcement arrived at his house.

