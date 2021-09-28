Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Ex-juvenile court judge pleads guilty to child porn charges

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 4:12 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former juvenile court judge in Wisconsin pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to two counts of distributing child pornography.

Brett Blomme, 39, a onetime Milwaukee County children’s court judge, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of five years in prison on each count. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 22.

The state Department of Justice began investigating Blomme in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had uploaded child pornography through the Kik messaging application 27 times in October and November.

Blomme faces seven counts of child porn possession in Dane County Circuit Court. The federal plea agreement is said to resolve all state and federal charges for “any known criminal conduct,” the Wisconsin State Journal reported.

Blomme’s attorney, Chris Van Wagner, told The Associated Press earlier that his client is “ashamed and embarrassed” by his conduct.

“He wants people to forgive him, which isn’t easy,” Wagner said last month after negotiating the plea deal with prosecutors. “He just asks that people remember that nobody is as bad as their worst decision or as good as their greatest victory.”

