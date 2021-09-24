Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Elon Musk, singer Grimes…

Elon Musk, singer Grimes ‘semi-separated’ after three years

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 3:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk and singer Grimes have ended their romantic relationship after three years.

The Tesla and SpaceX founder tells the New York Post’s Page Six that he and the Canadian singer are “semi-separated.”

But he says they remain on good terms, she still lives at his house in California and they continue to raise their 1-year-old son together.

“It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk told the Post. “She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

A message seeking comment from a representative for Grimes was not immediately returned.

The 50-year-old entrepreneur has six other children from previous relationships. He has been married three times, including twice to “Westworld” actress Talulah Riley.

Grimes has not been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up