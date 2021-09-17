Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Durst jury reaches verdict…

Durst jury reaches verdict in killing of his best friend

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 6:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles jury reached a verdict Friday in the lengthy murder trial of New York real estate heir Robert Durst.

Jurors deliberated about 7 hours over three days before announcing they had reached a decision in the slaying of his best friend.

Durst, 78, faces life in prison if convicted of murder in the shooting death of his friend, Susan Berman, in her Los Angeles home in December 2000.

Prosecutors said Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from telling police what she knew about the disappearance and suspected killing of his wife in New York in 1982.

Durst testified he didn’t kill his wife or Berman, though he said he’d lie if he had done so.

Durst faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder.

He was acquitted of murder in the 2001 killing of a neighbor in Texas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Latest News | National News

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up