Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Diner shot in leg…

Diner shot in leg during stickup at high-end NYC restaurant

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — A diner at a high-end Manhattan restaurant was shot in the leg during a stickup in the eatery’s outdoor seating area, police said.

The 28-year-old victim and his date were at Philippe on East 60th Street at 10 p.m. Wednesday when a pair of armed robbers approached them and diners at another table and demanded their jewelry, police said.

A man at another table surrendered his watch, but the 28-year-old tried to wrestle the gun away from one of the robbers and was shot in the leg, police said.

The gunmen fled in an SUV driven by a third man, police said. The shooting victim was treated at a hospital and was expected to survive.

The victim’s date, who did not give her name, told the Daily News that she was “in shock.”

Police have made no arrests.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Vendor on USPS vehicle contract shortlist ends bid protest over award

Vaccination rates vary inside VA as mandate expands to broader federal workforce

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Army says soldiers must be vaccinated by Dec. 15 or face consequences

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up