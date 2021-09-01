Delaware inmate surrenders months after escaping over fence

Correction officials in Delaware say an inmate who climbed a corrections center fence and ran off in April has surrendered to authorities.

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Correction officials in Delaware say an inmate who climbed a corrections center fence and ran off in April has surrendered to authorities.

The Delaware Department of Correction says Marquise Allen turned himself in to the Wilmington Police Department on Wednesday.

Officials say Allen climbed the perimeter fence at the Plummer Community Corrections Center on April 29.

Officials say he was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and attempted assault, a parole violation.

