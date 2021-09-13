Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Biden to speak in-person to United Nations General Assembly

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 5:39 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first address to the United Nations General Assembly next week in New York, the White House announced Monday.

The annual convening of world leaders will take place in-person this year, after being held virtually in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House says Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

The White House did not immediately offer a preview of Biden’s address or detail his schedule, but the venue traditionally offers presidents a chance to lay out their foreign policy priorities and often serves as a convenient opportunity for bilateral meetings between world leaders.

