AP Week in Pictures: Global

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 12:29 AM

SEPT. 4 – 10, 2021

From children playing in a park in Kabul, to an Indigenous women’s march in Brasilia, to a girl comemmorating the feast day of Cuba’s patron saint, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

