Coronavirus News: US sets stage for boosters | Importance of nuance when dealing with COVID | How 'dark winter' can be avoided | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 2:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SEPTEMBER 17-23

This was a week in which a volcano erupted on the island of La Palma in the Canaries and Parliamentary elections took place in Russia.

Nathan Paulin performed on a 70-meter-high slackline across the Seine River in Paris and the annual LGBT pride march took place in Belgrade, Serbia.

Paris enjoyed a car free day in an attempt to reduce traffic and ease air pollution, as World Cleanup Day took place.

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Chief Photographer for Germany and Austria Markus Schreiber.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up