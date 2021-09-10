9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 3:08 AM

SEPT. 3 – SEPT. 9 2021

From the Venice Film Festival to a Tough Mudder competition in the U.K., from Berlin Fashion Week to a traditional Falla festival in Valencia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

