Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 8:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sept. 10-16, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up