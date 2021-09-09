9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record | Moussaoui trial revisited | Future threats remain
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 9:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sept. 3-9, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall the shock of 9/11

Air Force thinking of new ways to divest from old systems in 2023

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up