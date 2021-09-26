Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 8:53 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 12:00 AM

Petito case renews call to spotlight missing people of color

Nonprofit grants propel prosecutor push on racial injustice

In redistricting, big say for big cities in DC power balance

Texas border crossing where migrants made camp to reopen

Man drives from Ohio hoping to help Haitian friend at border

‘Amistad’ binds Del Rio and Ciudad Acuña amid migrant crisis

Lawyers to urge no restrictions for Reagan shooter Hinckley

Report: Girl wasn’t buckled in before fatal theme park fall

Teams check destruction from Northern California forest fire

Russia says it’s in sync with US, China, Pakistan on Taliban

