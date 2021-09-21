Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border
Haitian journey to Texas border starts in South America
Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel
COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11
George Holliday, who filmed Rodney King video, dies of COVID
4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire
Cleanup of abandoned mines could get boost, relieving rivers
Korean War soldier killed in 1950 buried after remains IDed
Oklahoma sets 7 executions in 6 months; 1st since 2015
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.