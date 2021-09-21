Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 12:37 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border

Haitian journey to Texas border starts in South America

Q&A: America’s new COVID-19 rules for international travel

COVID has killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 flu

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine works in kids ages 5 to 11

George Holliday, who filmed Rodney King video, dies of COVID

4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

Cleanup of abandoned mines could get boost, relieving rivers

Korean War soldier killed in 1950 buried after remains IDed

Oklahoma sets 7 executions in 6 months; 1st since 2015

