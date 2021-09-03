CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinated Fairfax Co. students get back to school faster | Prince George's Co. adds to mobile vaccine fleet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:38 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

More than 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast

Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’

Mutual aid groups give personalized help after Hurricane Ida

Calmer winds aid California fire fight but hot weekend looms

First flames, then fees: Tahoe evacuees report price-gouging

Hiring might have slowed in August in face of delta variant

GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

US hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID

Judge says forcing waits in Mexico to seek asylum is illegal

Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

With new CIO in place, OPM turning to familiar IT modernization playbook

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up