AP Top U.S. News at 12:38 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

More than 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’…

More than 45 dead after Ida’s remnants blindside Northeast Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’ Mutual aid groups give personalized help after Hurricane Ida Calmer winds aid California fire fight but hot weekend looms First flames, then fees: Tahoe evacuees report price-gouging Hiring might have slowed in August in face of delta variant GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions US hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID Judge says forcing waits in Mexico to seek asylum is illegal Experts call for rigorous audit to protect California recall Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.