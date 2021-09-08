9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
AP Top U.S. News at 12:56 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 12:00 AM

California recall vote offers test of Biden political clout

They were some of 9/11’s biggest names. Where are they now?

COVID-19 boosters are coming but who will get them and when?

Texas death row inmate seeks pastor’s touch at execution

Young Sikhs still struggle with post-Sept. 11 discrimination

Afghan officer rescued from Kabul starts new life in U.S.

How 9/11 changed air travel: more security, less privacy

After Ida deaths, Louisiana revokes nursing home licenses

Newsom’s nightmare: How one November day fueled the recall

California fire threat high despite progress near Tahoe

