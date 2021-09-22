Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 1:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 22, 2021, 12:00 AM

Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US

‘Soul-crushing’: US COVID-19 deaths are topping 1,900 a day

‘Dose of hope’: Biden pushing rich nations to share vaccine

Gabby Petito story boosted by social media, true-crime craze

Coroner IDs remains, says Gabby Petito was homicide victim

Trump sues niece, NY Times over records behind ’18 tax story

Suspects in Kristin Smart disappearance could face trial

Beloved ‘Sex and the City’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57

Billionaires rocketing into space draw UN chief’s red glare

Woman found dead in freezer was ex-LA sheriff’s detective

