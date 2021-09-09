9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | 9/11’s biggest names | Future threats remain | DC-area firefighters reflect
AP Top U.S. News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Texas man gets execution delay over pastor’s touch request

COVID-19 surge in the US: The summer of hope ends in gloom

Biden, Dems push Civilian Climate Corps in echo of New Deal

What is the mu variant of the coronavirus?

A U.S. Marine, a curious Afghan boy, an unfathomable moment

Crushed by pandemic, conventions mount a cautious return

‘Varsity Blues’ trial promises fresh insights in old scandal

California recall brings Harris home to support Gov. Newsom

US Navy helicopter was vibrating before crash that killed 5

Grief comes home to US towns week after Afghanistan war ends

