Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain
Allegations fly as recall vote looms for California’s Newsom
School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules
Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters
Ida deals new blow to Louisiana schools struggling to reopen
Activists hail Lee statue removal, say more work remains
4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta
Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities
The Latest: West Virginia hits daily record in new cases
Northern Idaho’s anti-government streak hampers COVID fight
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.