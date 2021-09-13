Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
AP Top U.S. News at 1:00 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

Tropical Storm Nicholas threatens Gulf Coast with heavy rain

Allegations fly as recall vote looms for California’s Newsom

School starts for 1 million NYC kids amid new vaccine rules

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Ida deals new blow to Louisiana schools struggling to reopen

Activists hail Lee statue removal, say more work remains

4 injured after apartment building explosion near Atlanta

Internet funding rule could favor rural areas over cities

The Latest: West Virginia hits daily record in new cases

Northern Idaho’s anti-government streak hampers COVID fight

