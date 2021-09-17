Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Organizer of Saturday rally looks to rewrite Jan. 6 history

Outbreaks strand some students at home with minimal learning

EXPLAINER: What are current COVID-19 guidelines for schools?

Fire crews struggling to save California giant sequoias

Fighting fire with fire to protect ancient sequoia trees

Rittenhouse hearing to decide on evidence allowed at trial

Minnesota high court OKs ballot question on Minneapolis PD

Virginia governor’s race: Key takeaways from the 1st debate

McAuliffe, Youngkin clash over abortion, COVID in 1st debate

Planned Parenthood clinic shooting suspect ruled incompetent

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up